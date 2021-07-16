Injunction granted restraining a party from pursuing an expert determination (Maypole Dock Ltd v Catalyst Housing Ltd)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In what appears to be a fairly novel application, the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) has granted an injunction restraining a party to a dispute from exercising its contractual right to an expert determination. The injunction was granted in circumstances where litigation in respect of the same dispute was before the court and was subject to a pending jurisdictional challenge. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Hardwicke. or to read the full analysis.