Inheritance and reasonable financial provision (Roberts and another v Fresco)

Published on: 07 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Private Client analysis: Does a surviving spouse’s right to seek a reasonable financial provision from the deceased spouse’s estate abate after the death of the surviving spouse? Matthew Duncan, partner at Kingsley Napley LLP and head of its private client department, considers the High Court decision in Roberts v Fresco. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

