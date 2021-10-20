LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Energy disputes / Energy disputes

Legal News

Infrastructure planning—an error of law in the process of determining applications did not justify a quashing of the decisions (EFW Group Ltd v SSBEIS)

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Infrastructure planning—an error of law in the process of determining applications did not justify a quashing of the decisions (EFW Group Ltd v SSBEIS)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: Although the Secretary of State had gone wrong in law when deciding, contrary to the recommendation of his examining inspector, to treat two applications in respect of adjacent but separate waste infrastructure projects together, under section 104 of the Planning Act 2008 (PA 2008),one fell to be considered under that section, being of sufficient size to qualify as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP); the other was, by itself, not of sufficient size. The court held that the inspector had been right to treat the applications separately—different considerations applied depending on whether PA 2008, s 104 or PA 2008, s 105 was the correct procedure; examining them together (which was permissible) did not mean the smaller one was to be treated as if it were a NSIP for the purposes of determining its acceptability. Nonetheless the error (which was acknowledged by the Secretary of State in the proceedings) did not have a material effect on the outcome; and section 31(2A) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 (SCA 1981) meant that no relief followed. Written by Josef Cannon, barrister at Cornerstone Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As