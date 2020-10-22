Informed consent is necessary to recover sums beyond fixed costs on a solicitor-client assessment (Belsner v Cam Legal Services)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Where a solicitor agrees to act for a client in a fixed fee case, the client’s informed consent is needed for the solicitor to recover any sums beyond the amount which would have been allowed on an inter partes basis. This was the judgment of Mr Justice Lavender in a case where the claimant sought recovery of a success fee of £385.50 which her solicitors had deducted from her damages following settlement of her low-value road traffic accident claim. The judge held that the solicitors should have given some indication of the costs which would have been recovered from the insurers, as against the costs they would likely incur. This case has significant implications for solicitors practising in low-value personal injury litigation under the pre-action protocols. To avoid being deprived of their fees, they will need to ensure that their clients have been supplied with enough information to pass the test for informed consent now set down by the court. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or to read the full analysis.