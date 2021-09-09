LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Information Law weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • WhatsApp’s appeal of Irish GDPR fine will throw up novel questions over EDPB’s role
  • ICO publishes enforcement notice on employment agency for UK GDPR infringements
  • ICO to present idea to G7 DPAs on combatting cookie consent pop-ups
  • Commission opens consultation on protecting children’s rights online
  • Communications and Digital Committee launches inquiry into digital regulation
  • BEUC joins 44 organisations in Tracking-Free Ads Coalition
  • Swiss data protection authority recognises 2021 EU GDPR SCCs provided certain adaptations made
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of WhatsApp’s likely attempts to appeal a €225m fine imposed by the Irish data protection authority (DPA) and news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published details of an enforcement action under the UK GDPR and announced plans to collaborate with G7 DPAs to tackle cookie consent pop-ups. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

