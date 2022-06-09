LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB publishes guidelines on amicable settlements
  • Privacy claim requires ‘positive act’ by the defendant to demonstrate misuse of private information (Smith v TalkTalk Telecom Group plc)
  • Comment—buildup of disputes among EU data regulators risks logjam at EDPB
  • CPC and Commission ask WhatsApp to clarify its privacy policies and terms of service
  • French DPA warns 22 municipalities for failure to appoint data protection officer
  • Lower Saxony DPA issued 42 EU GDPR fines in 2021
  • German Government’s press office questioned over Facebook fanpage use
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published guidelines on the practical implications of amicable settlements and the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy has published a draft report on establishing a framework for the European Digital Identity. It includes news that the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have adopted Regulation (EU) 2022/868 on European data governance as well as amending the Data Governance Act and of other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity, reputation management and databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of