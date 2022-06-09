Information Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published guidelines on the practical implications of amicable settlements and the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy has published a draft report on establishing a framework for the European Digital Identity. It includes news that the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have adopted Regulation (EU) 2022/868 on European data governance as well as amending the Data Governance Act and of other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity, reputation management and databases. or to read the full analysis.