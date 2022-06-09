- Information Law weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EDPB publishes guidelines on amicable settlements
- Privacy claim requires ‘positive act’ by the defendant to demonstrate misuse of private information (Smith v TalkTalk Telecom Group plc)
- Comment—buildup of disputes among EU data regulators risks logjam at EDPB
- CPC and Commission ask WhatsApp to clarify its privacy policies and terms of service
- French DPA warns 22 municipalities for failure to appoint data protection officer
- Lower Saxony DPA issued 42 EU GDPR fines in 2021
- German Government’s press office questioned over Facebook fanpage use
More...
- Swedish pharmacies investigated by DPA over data sharing
- ePrivacy
- Draft report on establishing framework for European Digital Identity published
- Cybersecurity
- ENISA reflects on Cybersecurity Certification Conference highlights
- Reputation management
- Insufficient media saved the phone hack claim? (Various Claimants v MGN Ltd)
- Second application for jury trial in libel proceedings since 2014 fails (Blake and others v Fox)
- Depp case shows public square’s perils—enter if you dare
- Databases
- EU Regulation on European data governance published in Official Journal
- Government published guidance on Data Sharing Governance Framework
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published guidelines on the practical implications of amicable settlements and the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy has published a draft report on establishing a framework for the European Digital Identity. It includes news that the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have adopted Regulation (EU) 2022/868 on European data governance as well as amending the Data Governance Act and of other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity, reputation management and databases.
