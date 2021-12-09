LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO fines the Cabinet Office £500,000 over New Year Honours List data breach
  • Reputation management
  • Associated Newspapers’ appeal dismissed in Duchess case (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • Honest opinion defence fails in Abramovich libel claim (Abramovich v Harpercollins Publishers Ltd)
  • ePrivacy
  • Virgin Media Ltd fined for sending unsolicited direct marketing emails
  • Cybersecurity
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined the Cabinet Office £500,000 for a personal data breach and analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management. It also includes news of a recent fine imposed by the ICO for unsolicited marketing and that the Council of the European Union has agreed its position on the replacement to the current Network and Information Systems Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

