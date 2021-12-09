Information Law weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined the Cabinet Office £500,000 for a personal data breach and analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management. It also includes news of a recent fine imposed by the ICO for unsolicited marketing and that the Council of the European Union has agreed its position on the replacement to the current Network and Information Systems Directive. or to read the full analysis.