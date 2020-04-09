Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—9 April 2020

Information Law weekly highlights—9 April 2020
Published on: 09 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • The Supreme Court allows Morrisons’ appeal in group litigation claim (WM Morrison Supermarkets plc v Various Claimants)
  • Comment—New delays in BA and Marriott breach probes spotlight ICO’s processes
  • March newsletter from the Surveillance Camera Commissioner published
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EDPB announces scope of upcoming guidance on data processing in the fight against coronavirus
  • Coronavirus—Data Protection Supervisor calls for pan-European approach
  • Coronavirus—ICO warns against scams
This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: analysis of a recent Supreme Court decision regarding the interaction of data protection legislation and vicarious liability, commentary on delays in two major breach probes being led by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and news of forthcoming guidance from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

