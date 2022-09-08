LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Briefing on Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–2023 published
  • UK data protection legislation delayed amid leadership change
  • ICO issues draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies
  • Views sought on tackling unauthorised access to online accounts and personal data
  • ICO highlights successes of Children’s Code
  • UK automotive industry to see criminal proceedings over unlawful vehicle data access
  • ePrivacy
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the House of Commons has published a briefing on the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–2023 and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued draft guidance on privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs). See also further developments in relation to data protection, ePrivacy, databases and reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

