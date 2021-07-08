- Information Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- British Airways settles lawsuit over UK personal data breach
- ICO publishes updated data protection guidance
- ICO creates practical guidance to support implementation of its Children’s Code
- ICO launches investigation into the use of private correspondence channels at the Department of Health and Social Care
- ICO launches new resources to help young people protect their online privacy
- EDPB publishes opinion on Tobacco Traceability System
- ICO fines consulting firm £200,000 for over 11 million unlawful calls
- National Cyber Security Centre launches Cyber Security Toolkit for Boards hub
- Commission Recommendation on building a Joint Cyber Unit published in Official Journal
This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that British Airways has reached an agreement to settle a major lawsuit brought by thousands of people affected by a major personal data breach and that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published updated guidance for organisations following the European Commission’s recent adequacy decisions for the UK in relation to the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and the Law Enforcement Directive (LED). It also includes news that the ICO has launched an investigation into the use of private correspondence channels at the Department for Health and Social Security (DHSC), that the ICO has announced its intention to create practical guidance on the Children’s Code for designers, and that the ICO has launched new class resources to help young people be protected online. It also includes news of several other recent developments relating to aspects of data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity.
