menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Information Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • British Airways settles lawsuit over UK personal data breach
  • ICO publishes updated data protection guidance
  • ICO creates practical guidance to support implementation of its Children’s Code
  • ICO launches investigation into the use of private correspondence channels at the Department of Health and Social Care
  • ICO launches new resources to help young people protect their online privacy
  • EDPB publishes opinion on Tobacco Traceability System
  • ePrivacy
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that British Airways has reached an agreement to settle a major lawsuit brought by thousands of people affected by a major personal data breach and that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published updated guidance for organisations following the European Commission’s recent adequacy decisions for the UK in relation to the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and the Law Enforcement Directive (LED). It also includes news that the ICO has launched an investigation into the use of private correspondence channels at the Department for Health and Social Security (DHSC), that the ICO has announced its intention to create practical guidance on the Children’s Code for designers, and that the ICO has launched new class resources to help young people be protected online. It also includes news of several other recent developments relating to aspects of data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More