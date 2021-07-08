Information Law weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that British Airways has reached an agreement to settle a major lawsuit brought by thousands of people affected by a major personal data breach and that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published updated guidance for organisations following the European Commission’s recent adequacy decisions for the UK in relation to the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) and the Law Enforcement Directive (LED). It also includes news that the ICO has launched an investigation into the use of private correspondence channels at the Department for Health and Social Security (DHSC), that the ICO has announced its intention to create practical guidance on the Children’s Code for designers, and that the ICO has launched new class resources to help young people be protected online. It also includes news of several other recent developments relating to aspects of data protection, ePrivacy and cybersecurity. or to read the full analysis.