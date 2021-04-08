Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Reputation management
  • The show won’t go on—permission to appeal refused in the Depp libel claim (Depp II v NGN)
  • Brexit
  • Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • Data protection
  • LexisPSL and MLex trial new interactive EU GDPR enforcement tracker
  • EDPB and EDPS adopt joint opinion on Digital Green Certificate proposals
  • Cybersecurity
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and Brexit. It also includes news of a new interactive tracker of enforcement decisions under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) and of secondary legislation covering cybersecurity requirements for internet-connected devices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

