LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
  • ICO's Data Sharing Code of Practice comes into force
  • EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
  • Implications of Irish SA and EDPB WhatsApp decisions on privacy notices
  • EU Member States agree negotiating mandate on proposal for Data Governance Act
  • Inaugural joint statement of US-EU Trade and Technology Council published
  • Cybersecurity
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes further analysis of a consultation by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on reforms to data protection law and news that the data sharing code of practice published by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has come into force. It also includes analysis on the progress of talks regarding a replacement to the invalidated EU-US Privacy Shield and analysis of the implications for privacy notices of a recent €225m fine imposed on WhatsApp. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More