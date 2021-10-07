Information Law weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes further analysis of a consultation by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) on reforms to data protection law and news that the data sharing code of practice published by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has come into force. It also includes analysis on the progress of talks regarding a replacement to the invalidated EU-US Privacy Shield and analysis of the implications for privacy notices of a recent €225m fine imposed on WhatsApp. or to read the full analysis.