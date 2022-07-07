- Information Law weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- UK and Republic of Korea reach data adequacy agreement in principle
- Dutch DPA defends EU GDPR ‘legitimate interests’ approach criticised by European Commission
- ICO revises approach to public sector enforcement
- Information Commissioner fines Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust
- ICO issues reprimand to NHSBT over data security issues
- EDPB publishes guidelines on certification as a tool for transfers
- Court of Justice rules on national legislation protecting DPOs against employment termination (Leistritz AG v LH)
- EDPS expresses concern on amended Europol regulation
- Access Now urges TikTok to halt proposed changes to consent mechanisms
- Consumer groups to bring action against Google for steering users towards increased surveillance
- ePrivacy
- ICO’s power to fine companies for nuisance calls expanded
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS publishes second post-implementation review of NIS Regulations
- Confidential information
- ClearCourse Partnership Acquireco Ltd v Jethwa
- Databases
- European Parliament adopts Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the UK and Republic of Korea reached a data adequacy agreement ‘in principle’, the Information Commissioner’s Office revised its approach to public sector enforcement, its powers to fine companies for nuisance calls were expanded, and it fined an NHS Foundation Trust for disclosing 1,781 email addresses and reprimanded NHS Blood and Transplant for an unintentional release of an untested development code into the live environment, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) published guidelines on certification as a tool for transfers, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on national legislation protecting data protection officers (DPOs) against employment termination, the Digital Services and Digital Markets Acts were adopted, and other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity, confidential information and databases.
