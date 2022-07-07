Information Law weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the UK and Republic of Korea reached a data adequacy agreement ‘in principle’, the Information Commissioner’s Office revised its approach to public sector enforcement, its powers to fine companies for nuisance calls were expanded, and it fined an NHS Foundation Trust for disclosing 1,781 email addresses and reprimanded NHS Blood and Transplant for an unintentional release of an untested development code into the live environment, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) published guidelines on certification as a tool for transfers, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on national legislation protecting data protection officers (DPOs) against employment termination, the Digital Services and Digital Markets Acts were adopted, and other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity, confidential information and databases. or to read the full analysis.