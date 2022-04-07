- Information Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Bank of Ireland accepts fine in ruling clarifying personal data breach definition
- Danske Bank gets provisional EU GDPR fine
- Belgian authority fines airports over coronavirus (COVID-19) temperature checks
- Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs gets EU GDPR fine over data security
- Court of Justice rules on personal data processing by the courts (X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens)
- Commission announces April 2022 infringement package, including actions for breaches of EU GDPR
- Information Commissioner outlines lessons learned so far from listening tour
- Ticketmaster settles with contractor Inbenta in UK personal data breach case
- techUK outlines six key principles for future UK data policy
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS publishes Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022
- Digital, Data and Technology Playbook published
- Council greenlights EU Member States’ signing of e-evidence international protocol
- ePrivacy
- ICO fines H&L Business Consulting Ltd £80,000 for unsolicited marketing texts
- State security and intelligence
- General and ‘indiscriminate’ retention of traffic and location data is barred under EU ePrivacy rule, Court of Justice says (Commissioner of the Garda Síochána)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of a number of recent fines under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR), that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has published its Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022 and that the Digital, Data and Technology Profession within the UK civil service recently published a Digital, Data and Technology Playbook. It also includes news and analysis of a number of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, ePrivacy and state security and intelligence.
