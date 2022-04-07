LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Bank of Ireland accepts fine in ruling clarifying personal data breach definition
  • Danske Bank gets provisional EU GDPR fine
  • Belgian authority fines airports over coronavirus (COVID-19) temperature checks
  • Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs gets EU GDPR fine over data security
  • Court of Justice rules on personal data processing by the courts (X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens)
  • Commission announces April 2022 infringement package, including actions for breaches of EU GDPR
  • Information Commissioner outlines lessons learned so far from listening tour
    More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of a number of recent fines under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR), that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has published its Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022 and that the Digital, Data and Technology Profession within the UK civil service recently published a Digital, Data and Technology Playbook. It also includes news and analysis of a number of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, ePrivacy and state security and intelligence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

