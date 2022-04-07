LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Bank of Ireland accepts fine in ruling clarifying personal data breach definition
  • Danske Bank gets provisional EU GDPR fine
  • Belgian DPA fines airports over coronavirus (COVID-19) temperature checks
  • Court of Justice rules on personal data processing by the courts (X, Z v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens)
  • Italian companies’ data-transfer compliance can wait for new EU-US deal, Italian DPA says
  • Commission announces April 2022 infringement package, including actions for breaches of EU GDPR
  • Information Commissioner outlines lessons learned so far from listening tour
