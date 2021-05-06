Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Information Law weekly highlights—6 May 2021
Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—6 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EU-US Privacy Shield data transfer problem caused by Schrems II won’t be solved ‘overnight’, EU negotiator warns
  • Cloudflare targeted by Portugal's data protection agency, risking tensions with US
  • ICO publishes Denham’s speech at Data Protection Practitioners’ Conference
  • ICO publishes blog on free advisory check-ups on data handling
  • CMA and ICO publish DRCF response to DCMS on future digital regulatory landscape
  • ePrivacy
  • EU deal allowing Google, Facebook to scan for child-abuse content unlocks talks on ePrivacy rules
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news of the ongoing negotiations to replace the EU-US Privacy Shield and of a recent decision by Portugal’s data protection agency on the use of a US-based cloud services provider. It also includes news of recent publications relating to aspects of data protection and cybersecurity and developments in talks on new EU ePrivacy rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More