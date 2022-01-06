- Information Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- New Information Commissioner starts five-year term
- ICO launches consultation on its approach to upholding information rights
- ICO publishes speech on cross-border co-operation on data protection post-Brexit
- Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- ICO publishes recommendations on NHS Test and Trace’s data protection policies
- The Police Federation faces group lawsuit over 2019 ransomware cyber-attack
- Commission adopts EU GDPR adequacy decision for South Korea
- EDPB announces outcome of December 2021 plenary
- EDPB guidelines on examples regarding personal data breach notification updated
- EDPB adopts statement regarding co-operation on elaboration of guidelines
- Irish DPC publishes its Regulatory Strategy 2022–2027
- Irish DPC publishes final version of guidance on child-oriented data processing
- Amazon gets initial victory in appeal against Luxembourg EU GDPR decision on targeted ads
- Germany plans stronger co-operation among data protection authorities via institutionalisation of Datenschutzkonferenznt
- Norwegian authority imposes its largest fine against Grindr
- France’s CNIL finds Clearview AI in breach of EU GDPR
- Icelandic authority publishes annual report for 2020
- New rules on whistleblower protection start to apply in the EU
- Blog post published on mitigating data protection risks via pseudonymisation
- CDEI publishes data on uptake of data-driven technologies
- Cybersecurity
- Network and Information Systems (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- NIS Regulations—revised RDSP incident threshold guidance applicable from 12 January 2022
- A groundbreaking change for the internet of things?
- NSCS and EU organisations issue advice on Log4j vulnerability
- Reputation management
- Misuse of private information claims—where are we after Lloyd v Google?
- Tweet in haste, repent at your leisure—Twitter libel defence fails (Riley v Murray)
- Libel—‘reply-to-attack’ qualified privilege not defeated in ‘reply-to-retort’ context (Abdulrazaq v Hassan)
- ePrivacy
- NGP fined £75,000 for making unsolicited direct marketing calls
- ePrivacy Regulation looks set for more troubles in 2022
- CNIL issues formal notices for non-compliance with cookie policy
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the new UK Information Commissioner has started his five-year term at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), that the ICO has launched a consultation on key documents setting out its approach to regulating UK information rights, that South Korea has been granted an EU adequacy decision and the outcomes of the latest plenary of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes news and analysis of other recent developments in data protection as well as in cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy, including new incident reporting thresholds for relevant digital service providers subject to the Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations).
