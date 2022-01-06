Information Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the new UK Information Commissioner has started his five-year term at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), that the ICO has launched a consultation on key documents setting out its approach to regulating UK information rights, that South Korea has been granted an EU adequacy decision and the outcomes of the latest plenary of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes news and analysis of other recent developments in data protection as well as in cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy, including new incident reporting thresholds for relevant digital service providers subject to the Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations). or to read the full analysis.