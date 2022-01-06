LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • New Information Commissioner starts five-year term
  • ICO launches consultation on its approach to upholding information rights
  • ICO publishes speech on cross-border co-operation on data protection post-Brexit
  • Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
  • ICO publishes recommendations on NHS Test and Trace’s data protection policies
  • The Police Federation faces group lawsuit over 2019 ransomware cyber-attack
  • Commission adopts EU GDPR adequacy decision for South Korea
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the new UK Information Commissioner has started his five-year term at the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), that the ICO has launched a consultation on key documents setting out its approach to regulating UK information rights, that South Korea has been granted an EU adequacy decision and the outcomes of the latest plenary of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes news and analysis of other recent developments in data protection as well as in cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy, including new incident reporting thresholds for relevant digital service providers subject to the Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More