Information Law weekly highlights—6 August 2020

Published on: 06 August 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO publishes guidance on AI and data protection
  • Comment—would slashing BA’s data-breach fine make the ICO look reasonable or just weak?
  • Comment—EDPS to EU institutions: revert to expensive 20th century outsourcing, longer documents
  • Key implications and next steps post Schrems II
  • Brexit
  • Comment—UK uncertainty over EU data-transfer deal grows as Brexit deadline nears
  • Cybersecurity
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has published guidance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data protection, analysis of news that British Airways (BA) expects a proposed £183m data protection fine to be slashed and analysis of a recent report on Microsoft’s data protection terms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

