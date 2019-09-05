Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—5 September 2019

Information Law weekly highlights—5 September 2019
Published on: 05 September 2019
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—5 September 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • High Court rules on lawfulness of police use of Automated Facial Recognition technology (R (on the application of Bridges) v Chief Constable of South Wales Police (Information Commissioner and another intervening))
  • Law Society publishes blog on new frontiers in lawtech innovation and data protection
  • Cybersecurity
  • Insurers launch program to tackle ‘silent’ cyber risk
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
  • New Practice Notes
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of the first verdict by any court in the world on the use of Automated Facial Recognition (AFR) technology and developments in the cyber insurance industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More