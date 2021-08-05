- Information Law weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Data Protection
- Amazon fined record €746m for EU GDPR breach
- WhatsApp faces revamped EU GDPR penalty after national enforcers contest fine range
- High Court narrows the scope of data breach claims—welcome news for corporates (Warren v DSG Retail Ltd)
- ICO issues guidance on direct marketing in the public sector
- ICO publishes blog on the children’s code
- ICO reflects on ‘Explaining decisions made with AI’ guidance
- ICO responds to Daily Telegraph article criticising its priorities
More...
- DCMS publishes updated digital identity trust framework
- ePrivacy
- CMA provides update on investigation into Google
- ICO fines company £170,000 over illegal marketing calls
- Confidential information
- Court of Appeal orders publication of High Court judgments relating to an arbitration (Manchester City Football Club v The Football Association Premier League)
- Reputation management
- No jurisdiction to grant internet injunctions in claims brought on ‘mosaic basis’ (Mincione v Gedi Gruppo Editoriale SpA)
- Cybersecurity
- EU Cybersecurity Agency publishes report on the risk of attacks on supply chains
- MOD collaborates with ethical hackers to identity cyber system vulnerabilities
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of a record fine under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) against Amazon and that Whatsapp faces a revamped penalty under the EU GDPR following a decision by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes analysis of recent court decisions relating to data protection, confidential information and reputation management and news of recent publications by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).
