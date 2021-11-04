- Information Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- DCMS–ICO announce arrangements and timings for new UK Information Commissioner
- No damages for de minimis data misuse (Rolfe v Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP)
- Beyond Brexit—Government responds to report on digital trade and data
- ICO and OAIC conclude investigation into Clearview AI Inc
- BSC Comissioner responds to DCMS consultation on reforms to UK data protection and ePrivacy
- Google publishes guidance on removing images of children from image searches
- Comment—Facebook’s metaverse aspirations tied to privacy, antitrust regulation
More...
- Cybersecurity
- European Parliament’s Industry Committee votes for tighter cybersecurity obligations in NIS 2
- EU cybersecurity rules update sees governments still split on scope, enforcement regarding NIS 2
- NAO publishes good practice guide on cyber and information security
- European Commission adopts delegated act to the EU Radio Equipment Directive
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) have confirmed details of the arrangements for the transition to a new Information Commissioner and analysis of a recent case in which a claim for damages for breach of data protection law and misuse of confidential information was rejected by the High Court because the impact of the breach was insignificant. It also includes news regarding the on-going revision of the EU’s Network and Information Security Directive, Directive (EU) 2016/1148 (NIS Directive) and other recent developments in data protection and cybersecurity.
