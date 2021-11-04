Information Law weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) have confirmed details of the arrangements for the transition to a new Information Commissioner and analysis of a recent case in which a claim for damages for breach of data protection law and misuse of confidential information was rejected by the High Court because the impact of the breach was insignificant. It also includes news regarding the on-going revision of the EU’s Network and Information Security Directive, Directive (EU) 2016/1148 (NIS Directive) and other recent developments in data protection and cybersecurity. or to read the full analysis.