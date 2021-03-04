- Information Law weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Draft UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
- UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules
- ICO calls on business to ensure they are ready for new Children’s Code
- ICO launches call for ideas which meet Children’s Code transparency standard
- Data-driven innovation important for economic recovery, says Information Commissioner
- Vaccine passport plans spark UK privacy debate
- Deutsche Wohnen’s data protection fine annulment appealed by Berlin watchdog
More...
- French regulator CNIL fines data controller and data processor for security breach and sets deadline for cookies compliance
- ePrivacy
- Muscle Foods Ltd fined for sending marketing messages without consent
- Valca Vehicle and Life Cover Agency Ltd fined for unsolicited direct marketing
- Reputation management
- Accusation of ‘rogue journalism’ is defamatory at common law (Ware v French)
- Ruling given on the meaning of a passage in a ‘Challenging Hateful Extremism’ report in a defamation claim (Mueen-Udin v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- LexTalk®Information Law: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that an opinion from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on proposed adequacy decisions for the UK is expected in mid-April, that the UK is seeking a new Information Commissioner with a focus on overhauling data protection laws post-Brexit and communications from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) relating to the implementation of the Children’s Code (or Age Appropriate Design Code, to give its formal title). It also includes news of recent fines relating to marketing issued by the ICO and recent cases relating to reputation management.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.