Information Law weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Draft UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
  • UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules
  • ICO calls on business to ensure they are ready for new Children’s Code
  • ICO launches call for ideas which meet Children’s Code transparency standard
  • Data-driven innovation important for economic recovery, says Information Commissioner
  • Vaccine passport plans spark UK privacy debate
  • Deutsche Wohnen’s data protection fine annulment appealed by Berlin watchdog
Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that an opinion from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on proposed adequacy decisions for the UK is expected in mid-April, that the UK is seeking a new Information Commissioner with a focus on overhauling data protection laws post-Brexit and communications from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) relating to the implementation of the Children’s Code (or Age Appropriate Design Code, to give its formal title). It also includes news of recent fines relating to marketing issued by the ICO and recent cases relating to reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

