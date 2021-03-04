Information Law weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that an opinion from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on proposed adequacy decisions for the UK is expected in mid-April, that the UK is seeking a new Information Commissioner with a focus on overhauling data protection laws post-Brexit and communications from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) relating to the implementation of the Children’s Code (or Age Appropriate Design Code, to give its formal title). It also includes news of recent fines relating to marketing issued by the ICO and recent cases relating to reputation management. or to read the full analysis.