Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Information Law weekly highlights—4 February 2021
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EU-UK data adequacy decision expected in ‘coming weeks’, with focus on government access
  • ICO offers £100,000 grant to support privacy and data protection innovation
  • Information Commissioner publishes blog on Data Protection Day
  • Stricter rules needed for facial recognition technologies
  • ePrivacy
  • ICO issues monetary penalty to Seafish Importers Ltd
  • Reputation management
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: recent developments relating to data protection, news of a fine imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for breach of ePrivacy laws and analysis of a recent Court of Appeal case relating to reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More