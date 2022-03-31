Information Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news the EU and US have agree in principle on new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework and of the first speech and an interview given by the new UK Information Commissioner. It also includes analysis of the UK government’s call for evidence on the challenges presented by SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) and news of other developments relating to data protection, reputation management, cybersecurity and databases. or to read the full analysis.