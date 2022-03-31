LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Information Law weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EU and US agree in principle on new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework
  • First speech from Information Commissioner John Edwards delivered
  • New UK data regulator ‘uncomfortable’ with data protection reform plans
  • ICO publishes guidance on the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
  • German court seeks clarity on DPA's duty to take action in EU GDPR violation cases
  • Klarna Bank gets Swedish EU GDPR fine over deficient compliance
  • Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news the EU and US have agree in principle on new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework and of the first speech and an interview given by the new UK Information Commissioner. It also includes analysis of the UK government’s call for evidence on the challenges presented by SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) and news of other developments relating to data protection, reputation management, cybersecurity and databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

