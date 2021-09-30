LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Information Law weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • EDPB announces cookie banner taskforce to tackle complaints
  • Opinion on Commission’s draft South Korea adequacy decision adopted by EDPB
  • EDPS issues opinion on EU AML/CFT package
  • EDPS launches TechSonar to monitor emerging technologies
  • ePrivacy
  • ICO fines Your Home Improvements Ltd £20,000 after over 1,700 unsolicited calls
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)’s establishment of a cookie banner taskforce and the EDPB’s opinion on the European Commission’s draft adequacy decision for South Korea. It also includes news of a fine imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) under the UK’s ePrivacy regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

