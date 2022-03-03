LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • US-EU talks on replacing Privacy Shield inching closer to a deal
  • Scottish coronavirus (COVID-19) app’s privacy notice failures lead to reprimand
  • EDPB announces outcome of February 2022 Plenary
  • Irish DPC saw 7 percent increase in queries and complaints in 2021
  • Latvian DPA issued six EU GDPR fines and conducted 1,800 audits in 2021
  • DPG Media fined in Netherlands for EU GDPR violation
  • Databases
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of developments suggesting that negotiations on a replacement to the EU-US Privacy Shield are inching closer to a deal. It also includes further analysis relating to the recently proposed EU Data Act and UK's Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill as well as news of other recent developments in relation to data protection, databases, cybersecurity, confidential information, public sector information and reputation management.

