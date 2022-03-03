- Information Law weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- US-EU talks on replacing Privacy Shield inching closer to a deal
- Scottish coronavirus (COVID-19) app’s privacy notice failures lead to reprimand
- EDPB announces outcome of February 2022 Plenary
- Irish DPC saw 7 percent increase in queries and complaints in 2021
- Latvian DPA issued six EU GDPR fines and conducted 1,800 audits in 2021
- DPG Media fined in Netherlands for EU GDPR violation
- Databases
More...
- What you need to know about the proposed EU Data Act
- BSA, ETNO and CCIA issue statements on proposed EU Data Act
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs digital trade deal with Singapore
- Cybersecurity
- Regulatory scheme for consumer connectable products in the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
- NIS 2.0—the EU looks to bolster its cybersecurity laws
- Consultation launched on new telecoms security regulations and code of practice
- Cyber-attacks and force majeure
- Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in Indo–Pacific organised
- Public sector information
- Commons briefing examines the Freedom of Information Act 2000
- Reputation management
- Libel and harassment damages capped at the value claimed on the Claim Form (Hills v Tabe)
- Confidential information
- High Court orders ex-employee to return confidential documents kept for taking legal advice
- LexTalk®Information Law: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedents
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of developments suggesting that negotiations on a replacement to the EU-US Privacy Shield are inching closer to a deal. It also includes further analysis relating to the recently proposed EU Data Act and UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill as well as news of other recent developments in relation to data protection, databases, cybersecurity, confidential information, public sector information and reputation management.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.