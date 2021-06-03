- Information Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- ICO seeks views on first chapter of anonymisation guidance
- ICO to develop guidance on Children’s Code to aid digital design community
- ICO launches blog series on compliance with Children’s Code standards
- DCMS published details of new study on security of connected devices
- EDPS launches two investigations in light of Schrems II judgment
- EDPB published Annual Report 2020 detailing projects and activities
- EDPB publishes recommendations on credit card data retention
- EDPB writes to Commission on the protection of personal data in AML-CFT
- OECD launches initiative to help restart international travel amid coronavirus
- ICO fines the Conservative Party £10,000 for sending unlawful emails
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS announces cyber security sectoral analysis
- Confidential information
- IP waiver talks hinge on use of big pharma’s trade secrets
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news of the announcement of a new consultation on anonymisation guidance being developed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the publication of a blog post by the ICO on how the digital design community can help develop the ICO’s work on the Children’s Code and the announcement by the ICO of a blog series on compliance with Children’s Code standards. It also includes news of the publication by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) of a new study on the security of connected devices, the announcement of two investigations launched by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) to ensure compliance by EU institutions with the Schrems II judgment and recent publications by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), including its Annual Report 2020. It also includes news of new cyber security research being undertaken by the DCMS and the World Trade Organization (WTO) proposal to temporarily waive IP protections for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.
