Information Law weekly highlights—3 June 2021

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news of the announcement of a new consultation on anonymisation guidance being developed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the publication of a blog post by the ICO on how the digital design community can help develop the ICO’s work on the Children’s Code and the announcement by the ICO of a blog series on compliance with Children’s Code standards. It also includes news of the publication by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) of a new study on the security of connected devices, the announcement of two investigations launched by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) to ensure compliance by EU institutions with the Schrems II judgment and recent publications by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), including its Annual Report 2020. It also includes news of new cyber security research being undertaken by the DCMS and the World Trade Organization (WTO) proposal to temporarily waive IP protections for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. or to read the full analysis.