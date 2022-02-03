LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • New international data transfer agreement and EU SCC addendum laid before Parliament
  • ICO updates international transfers guidance, including new definition of ‘restricted transfer’
  • Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
  • EDPB publishes guidelines on the right of access for consultation
  • ENISA publishes report on implementing data protection by design and by default
  • French EU GDPR fines in 2021 totalled €214m
  • Cosmote and OTE get Greek EU GDPR fines for customer data leakage
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced that a new international data transfer agreement and an addendum allowing use of the EU standard contractual clauses (SCCs) have each been laid before Parliament, and that the ICO has made updates to its international transfer guidance. It also includes news that the Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022 have come into force and that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published guidelines on the right of access for consultation, as well as other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity and confidential information. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and