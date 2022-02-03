Information Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced that a new international data transfer agreement and an addendum allowing use of the EU standard contractual clauses (SCCs) have each been laid before Parliament, and that the ICO has made updates to its international transfer guidance. It also includes news that the Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022 have come into force and that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published guidelines on the right of access for consultation, as well as other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity and confidential information. or to read the full analysis.