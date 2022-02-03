- Information Law weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- Data protection
- New international data transfer agreement and EU SCC addendum laid before Parliament
- ICO updates international transfers guidance, including new definition of ‘restricted transfer’
- Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- EDPB publishes guidelines on the right of access for consultation
- ENISA publishes report on implementing data protection by design and by default
- French EU GDPR fines in 2021 totalled €214m
- Cosmote and OTE get Greek EU GDPR fines for customer data leakage
- Three firms get Italian EU GDPR fines for using unverified databases for promotional purposes
- Belgian authority finds IAB Europe responsible for EU GDPR breaches
- Google Analytics under scrutiny by Norwegian Data Protection Authority
- European Commission sends letter to WhatsApp regarding its May 2021 changes to terms of service and privacy policy
- Comment—UK dives into data-flows framework, heralding divergence from EU
- Information Commissioner seeks views on working with the ICO
- Handling sensitive data and vicarious liability (Ali v Luton Borough Council)
- ePrivacy
- ICO fines Welsh home improvement firm £200,000 for unsolicited marketing calls
- Google replaces FLoC with new Privacy Sandbox proposal
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS publishes first report on Cyber Security Longitudinal Survey
- European Parliament publishes infographic on cybersecurity threats in 2021
- Confidential information
- Publicity order granted under the Trade Secrets Regulations (Salt Ship Design v Prysmian Powerlink)
- State security and intelligence
- Government responds on TCA’s impact on law enforcement
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced that a new international data transfer agreement and an addendum allowing use of the EU standard contractual clauses (SCCs) have each been laid before Parliament, and that the ICO has made updates to its international transfer guidance. It also includes news that the Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022 have come into force and that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published guidelines on the right of access for consultation, as well as other recent developments relating to data protection, ePrivacy, cybersecurity and confidential information.
