Information Law weekly highlights—29 November 2018

Published on: 29 November 2018
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—29 November 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB consults on guidance for territorial scope of the GDPR
  • First organisations fined by ICO for non-payment of data protection fee
  • ICO fines two companies for nuisance calls
  • Uber fined £385,000 by ICO for failing to protect personal data
  • Exploring the EU’s new rules for the free flow of non-personal data
  • Brexit
  • Agreement in principle on the framework for the future UK-EU relationship
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board has launched a consultation on its draft guidance on the territorial scope and application of the Regulation (EU) 2016/679, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and of a number of recent fines imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office for nuisance calls, failures to protect data and non-payment of data protection fees. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

