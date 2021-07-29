menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • CDEI publishes report on the role of data intermediaries
  • EDPB adopts decision under Article 65 in WhatsApp IE inquiry
  • Cybersecurity
  • DCMS launches consultation on amendments to NIS regulations
  • Confidential information
  • Anonymity for claimants refused as being unjustified and insufficiently evidenced (Various Claimants v Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority)
  • Reputation management
Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes a CDEI report on the role of data intermediaries; the adoption by the EDPB of a binding decision under Article 65 of the GDPR in relation to the WhatsApp IE inquiry; and the launch of a DCMS consultation on certain amendments to the NIS regulations.

