Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—29 August 2019

Information Law weekly highlights—29 August 2019
Published on: 29 August 2019
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—29 August 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Reputation management
  • New rules for media and communications claims from 1 October 2019
  • Cybersecurity
  • Over £900,000 in cryptocurrency confiscated from cybercriminal
  • Brexit
  • Parliament to be suspended ahead of October Queen's Speech
  • No-deal Brexit could place ‘immense compliance burdens’ on businesses for personal data flows
  • Getting to grips with retained EU law
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of updates to the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) and news of a confiscation order of over £900,000 for a cyber criminal and recent Brexit developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More