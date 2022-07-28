LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Information Law weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Reforms to UK Data Protection Regime published
  • ICO updates guidance on BCRs for controllers and processors
  • EDPS calls for clarification into processing EU producers’ personal data
  • European Commission publishes first report on LED
  • ICO opens statutory review on processing of personal data in journalism
  • New Regulation proposal on rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse online
  • French DPA recommends adult sites to use ‘trusted’ third parties to verify age of users
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill and news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has updated its guidance on Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs). It also includes news that the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) has published its recommendations for the final version of the Data Act. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

