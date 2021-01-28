Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—28 January 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Information Commissioner extends her term for three months
  • Information Commissioner outlines ICO's work for 2021
  • High Court considers extra-territorial scope provisions of the EU GDPR (Soriano v Forensic News)
  • AG’s opinion—users of peer to peer networks and communication to the public (Mircom v Telenet)
  • DLA Piper—GDPR fines and data breach survey published
  • Grindr faces fine by Norwegian supervisory authority for failing to get valid user consent
  • ICO Sandbox selected innovative data sharing projects to protect the vulnerable
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the Information Commissioner has extended her term by three months until 31 October 2021 and outlined the work of her office (the ICO) for 2021. It also includes analysis of a recent data protection case concerning the interpretation of extra-territoriality and analysis of cases relating to reputation management and confidential information. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

