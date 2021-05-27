Information Law weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Data Protection Board (EBPB) has adopted favourable opinions on the EU Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers (EU Cloud CoC) and Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers (CISPE) code of conduct, and that the EU Cloud CoC has been approved by the Belgian data protection authority. It also includes news of the approval of the European Commission’s updated proposals on standard contractual clauses (SCCs) by EU governments, a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal on the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018), and recent developments relating to state security and intelligence, cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy. or to read the full analysis.