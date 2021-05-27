- Information Law weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- EDPB announces outcome of 49th plenary
- EU Cloud CoC approved
- EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs
- The3million and others welcome Court of Appeal’s judgment that UK immigration exemption is unlawful
- European Parliament asks Commission to relook at draft UK adequacy decisions
- EDPS praises EU GDPR on three-year anniversary but warns against complacency
- ICO shares case study on the application of the Children’s Code harms framework
More...
- State security and intelligence
- ECtHR finds UK surveillance regime in breach of Convention on Human Rights
- Cybersecurity
- Fraudster sentenced for coronavirus vaccine scam
- NCA Strategic Assessment identifies the growing threat of online organised crime
- European Parliament supports new EU cybersecurity competence centre
- Reputation management
- Defamation—guidance on the scope of the public interest defence (Sivier v Riley)
- ePrivacy
- ICO fines Amex £90,000 for sending unsolicited marketing emails to customers
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Data Protection Board (EBPB) has adopted favourable opinions on the EU Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers (EU Cloud CoC) and Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers (CISPE) code of conduct, and that the EU Cloud CoC has been approved by the Belgian data protection authority. It also includes news of the approval of the European Commission’s updated proposals on standard contractual clauses (SCCs) by EU governments, a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal on the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018), and recent developments relating to state security and intelligence, cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.