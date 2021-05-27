menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Information Law weekly highlights—27 May 2021
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—27 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB announces outcome of 49th plenary
  • EU Cloud CoC approved
  • EU companies to get updated data-transfer tools as governments approve SCCs
  • The3million and others welcome Court of Appeal’s judgment that UK immigration exemption is unlawful
  • European Parliament asks Commission to relook at draft UK adequacy decisions
  • EDPS praises EU GDPR on three-year anniversary but warns against complacency
  • ICO shares case study on the application of the Children’s Code harms framework
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the European Data Protection Board (EBPB) has adopted favourable opinions on the EU Data Protection Code of Conduct for Cloud Service Providers (EU Cloud CoC) and Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers (CISPE) code of conduct, and that the EU Cloud CoC has been approved by the Belgian data protection authority. It also includes news of the approval of the European Commission’s updated proposals on standard contractual clauses (SCCs) by EU governments, a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal on the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018), and recent developments relating to state security and intelligence, cybersecurity, reputation management and ePrivacy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More