- Information Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- DCMS announces launch of International Data Transfer Expert Council
- DCMS publishes report into data use by media sector
- Deutsche Wohnen sees Berlin court ask for EU guidance in EU GDPR case
- German DPAs consider findings on US security authorities’ data access
- Italian energy company fined €26.5m for data protection breaches
- Norwegian DPA to focus on AI, privacy and data subject rights in 2022
- European Commission calls for evidence on data protection in law enforcement
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS opens debate on new law to bolster cyber protection in smart devices
- Government Cyber Security Strategy 2022–2030 published
- ICO responds to the
- NoPlaceToHide campaign
- EDPS publishes Opinion on proposals regarding Protocol to Convention on Cybercrime
- ENSIA publishes reports on digitial indentification
- ePrivacy
- Energy Suite Ltd given monetary penalty notice for unsolicited direct marketing calls
- Reputation Management
- Centre of interests does not establish automatic jurisdiction in defamation claims (Mahmudov and Mahmudova v Sanzberro)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sports (DCMS) has launched the International Data Transfer Expert Council, published a report into how data shapes the media sector and opened a debate on a new law to bolster cyber protection in smart devices. It also includes news that the UK government has published its Cyber Security Strategy for 2022–2030 and of a recent ePrviacy enforcement action and defamation case.
