Information Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sports (DCMS) has launched the International Data Transfer Expert Council, published a report into how data shapes the media sector and opened a debate on a new law to bolster cyber protection in smart devices. It also includes news that the UK government has published its Cyber Security Strategy for 2022–2030 and of a recent ePrviacy enforcement action and defamation case. or to read the full analysis.