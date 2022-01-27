LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Information Law weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • DCMS announces launch of International Data Transfer Expert Council
  • DCMS publishes report into data use by media sector
  • Deutsche Wohnen sees Berlin court ask for EU guidance in EU GDPR case
  • German DPAs consider findings on US security authorities’ data access
  • Italian energy company fined €26.5m for data protection breaches
  • Norwegian DPA to focus on AI, privacy and data subject rights in 2022
  • European Commission calls for evidence on data protection in law enforcement
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sports (DCMS) has launched the International Data Transfer Expert Council, published a report into how data shapes the media sector and opened a debate on a new law to bolster cyber protection in smart devices. It also includes news that the UK government has published its Cyber Security Strategy for 2022–2030 and of a recent ePrviacy enforcement action and defamation case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

