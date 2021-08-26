menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Data protection
  • UK’s first GDPR fine, on Doorstep Dispensaree, cut by two-thirds on appeal
  • ICO approves three UK GDPR certification scheme criteria
  • ICO publishes blog on Children’s Code coming into force
  • ePrivacy
  • ICO fines company £50,000 for unlawful pensions marketing calls
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Trackers
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that a tribunal decision has substantially reduced the first GDPR fine imposed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and that the ICO has approved three certification scheme criteria under the UK's General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

