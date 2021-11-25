- Information Law weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- Data protection
- EDPB announces outcome of November 2021 plenary meeting
- EDPB adopts guidelines on the interplay of Article 3 and Chapter V of the GDPR
- EDPB adopts Statement on Digital and Data Strategy
- Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says
- UK court ruling on damages claim in minor data protection infringement case (Emma Louise Johnson v Eastlight Community Homes Ltd)
- DCMS publishes National Data Strategy Mission 1 Policy Framework
- CMA responds to consultation on reforming UK’s data protection regime
- ICO publishes letter in response to 5Rights Foundation’s research into Children’s Code
- Updated Surveillance Camera Code laid before Parliament
- EDPB publishes letters to UN on transfers to international organisations and to ENISA regarding EUCS
- Ofcom responds to additional questions regarding Online Safety Bill
- Cybersecurity
- New UK Bill designed to protect users of connectable devices introduced
- Reputation management
- Absence of sufficient harm or damage causes defamation and malicious falsehood claims to fail (George v Cannell)
- Irrational beliefs lead to libel and harassment injunction (Davies v Carter)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of the outcome of the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB’s) latest plenary, including newly adopted guidelines on the interplay between Article 3 and Chapter V of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR). It also includes news of forthcoming guidance on standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under the EU GDPR, proposed reforms to UK law to protect users of connected devices and analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management and data protection claims.
