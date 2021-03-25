- Information Law weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- DCMS and ICO sign data adequacy memorandum
- ICO outlines plans to update anonymisation guidance
- Congressional report sets out three US options for Privacy Shield data transfer crisis
- EDPS releases formal comments on European Health Union legislative proposals
- ICO provides update on three sandbox projects
- ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance, including cybersecurity and data adequacy
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS published annual Cyber Security Breaches Survey for 2021
- Council of the EU adopts conclusions on EU’s cybersecurity strategy
- State security and intelligence
- Authorising the criminal activity of covert agents (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs)
- ePrivacy
- Cookies & competition—flavour of the month?
- Reputation management
- Undertakings are no guarantee of permanent injunction (Ranger v Pycraft)
Article summary
This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: recent developments relating to data protection and cybersecurity including the Memorandum of Understanding on data adequacy signed by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), updates from the ICO on its anonymisation guidance and other projects, and the publication of the DCMS’s annual cyber security breaches survey. It also includes an analysis of a recent case relating to state security and intelligence.
