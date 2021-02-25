Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Information Law weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Data protection
  • UK data protection regime meets EU standards according to draft adequacy decisions
  • Government rejects plans for legislation on representative action under DPA 2018
  • Reputation management
  • Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • Confidential information
  • Childrens’ services referrals—the duty of confidence and the public interest (A local authority v AM)
  • State security and intelligence
This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the publication of the European Commission’s draft adequacy decisions for the UK and the UK government’s decision not to introduce new legislation on representative actions under the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018). It also includes analysis of recent cases relating to reputation management, confidential information and state security and intelligence as well news of a fine for unsolicited marketing issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

