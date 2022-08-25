LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • ICO updates guidance on UK eIDAS
  • Analysing key changes in updated guidance on UK Binding Corporate Rules
  • Cybersecurity
  • DCMS publishes study exploring organisations affected by cyber security breaches
  • EACH raises concerns on location criteria in the EU cloud services cybersecurity certification scheme
  • Reputation management
  • Tweet in haste, repent at your leisure—Twitter damages award upheld (Riley v Murray)
Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has updated its guidance on UK eIDAS and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has published a study exploring organisations affected by cyber security breaches and of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity and reputation management.

