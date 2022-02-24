Information Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the new UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers which were laid before Parliament and news that the Irish Data Protection Commission (Irish DPC) will likely rule on Facebook’s trans-Atlantic data transfers by April 2022. It also includes further analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Bloomberg LP v ZXC and news of the publication of the EU’s proposed Data Act and of other recent developments relating to data protection, reputation management, confidential information, ePrivacy and cybersecurity. or to read the full analysis.