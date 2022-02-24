- Information Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
- Meta data transfers decision expected in April 2022 from Irish DPC
- CNIL publishes 2022–2024 strategy
- CNIL publishes White Paper on data protection issues in electronic payments
- Grindr appeals Norwegian EU GDPR fine of approximately €6.4m
- EDPS participates in EDPB’s co-ordinated enforcement action on use of cloud
- EU amends Decision and Directive to align with Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive
- Reputation management
- Reasonable expectation of privacy in information relating to criminal investigations (Bloomberg LP v ZXC)
- Footballers’ wives meet the CPR: collateral use of evidence, e-disclosure, and the late addition of a party (Vardy v Rooney)
- Databases
- European Commission publishes proposed Data Act
- Confidential information
- Breaking up is hard to do—breach of confidence and passing off in the ‘insuretech’ industry (Mulsanne v Marshmallow)
- ePrivacy
- Company fined £50,000 for sending unsolicited direct marketing messages
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS publishes report on UK’s cybersecurity sector
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the new UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers which were laid before Parliament and news that the Irish Data Protection Commission (Irish DPC) will likely rule on Facebook’s trans-Atlantic data transfers by April 2022. It also includes further analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Bloomberg LP v ZXC and news of the publication of the EU’s proposed Data Act and of other recent developments relating to data protection, reputation management, confidential information, ePrivacy and cybersecurity.
