LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • New UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers
  • Meta data transfers decision expected in April 2022 from Irish DPC
  • CNIL publishes 2022–2024 strategy
  • CNIL publishes White Paper on data protection issues in electronic payments
  • Grindr appeals Norwegian EU GDPR fine of approximately €6.4m
  • EDPS participates in EDPB’s co-ordinated enforcement action on use of cloud
  • EU amends Decision and Directive to align with Data Protection Law Enforcement Directive
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the new UK standard contractual clauses for personal data transfers which were laid before Parliament and news that the Irish Data Protection Commission (Irish DPC) will likely rule on Facebook’s trans-Atlantic data transfers by April 2022. It also includes further analysis of the Supreme Court’s decision in Bloomberg LP v ZXC and news of the publication of the EU’s proposed Data Act and of other recent developments relating to data protection, reputation management, confidential information, ePrivacy and cybersecurity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general