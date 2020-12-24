Information Law weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the latest news and analysis regarding the end of the Brexit transition period at 11 pm UK time on 31 December 2020. It also includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published its Data Sharing Code of Practice, of the outcome of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)’s 43rd Plenary and that the European Commission has proposed revisions to cybersecurity legislation and a new cybersecurity strategy. or to read the full analysis.