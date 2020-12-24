Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—24 December 2020

  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Data protection—new Brexit transition guidance from the ICO
  • EDPB communications on the end of the Brexit transition period
  • ICO announces further guidelines for UK BCRs
  • Insight—UK out of time to win EU data-adequacy decision this year
  • Updated Keeling Schedules for the Data Protection Act 2018 and UK GDPR
  • Data Protection, Privacy and Electronic Communications (Amendments etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020
  • Brexit ‘how to’ guide—your research queries answered
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: the latest news and analysis regarding the end of the Brexit transition period at 11 pm UK time on 31 December 2020. It also includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published its Data Sharing Code of Practice, of the outcome of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)’s 43rd Plenary and that the European Commission has proposed revisions to cybersecurity legislation and a new cybersecurity strategy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

