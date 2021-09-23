LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Information Law weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO and G7 authorities emphasise importance of co-operation in data protection
  • DIT sets out digital trade policy
  • ICO publishes list of organisations eligible for UK BCRs
  • Reputation management
  • A tale of too many applications (Desporte v Bull)
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced its collaboration with G7 authorities to improve co-operation in data protection and that the Department for International Trade (DIT) has published a policy paper setting out a plan for embracing the opportunities offered by digital trade. It also includes analysis of a recent libel case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

