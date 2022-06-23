- Information Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- UK government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
- EDPB adopts new guidelines on certification as tool for transfers
- EU sees US data-transfer deal ratification by March 2023, Reynders says
- Browser extension Shinigami Eyes banned by Norwegian DPA
- Healthcare app Kry faces data probe by Swedish DPA
- Scandinavian Airlines faces Danish data probe over booking-system error
- MoJ introduces new Bill of Rights
- Cybersecurity
- DCMS responds to consultation on cyber profession
- etiCloud co-founder discusses cyber security breaches survey and prevention
- Reputation management
- Arron Banks, TED and the public interest (Banks v Cadwalladr)
- Databases
- CDEI examines public attitudes towards Smart Data schemes
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes that the UK government has announced details of data protection and privacy reforms. It also includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has responded to the consultation on embedding standards and pathways across the cyber profession by 2025 and of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, databases and reputation management.
