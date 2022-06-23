LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—23 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • UK government announces details of data protection and ePrivacy reforms
  • EDPB adopts new guidelines on certification as tool for transfers
  • EU sees US data-transfer deal ratification by March 2023, Reynders says
  • Browser extension Shinigami Eyes banned by Norwegian DPA
  • Healthcare app Kry faces data probe by Swedish DPA
  • Scandinavian Airlines faces Danish data probe over booking-system error
  • MoJ introduces new Bill of Rights
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes that the UK government has announced details of data protection and privacy reforms. It also includes news that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has responded to the consultation on embedding standards and pathways across the cyber profession by 2025 and of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, databases and reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More