Information Law weekly highlights—23 July 2020

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes further analysis and reaction to the judgment in Schrems II, in which the Court of Justice invalidated the EU-US Privacy Shield and restricted the ability to rely on Standard Contractual Clauses. A number of bodies, including the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) and Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) have now made statements outlining their reaction to this important decision. Also included this week is an ICO update on the Age Appropriate Design Code. or to read the full analysis.