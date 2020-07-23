- Information Law weekly highlights—23 July 2020
- In this issue:
- Data Protection
- Privacy Shield invalidated and use of appropriate safeguards (including Standard Contractual Clauses) require case by case assessments (Facebook Ireland and Schrems)
- Court of Justice leaves US data transfers on shaky ground
- European Data Protection Board responds to Schrems II decision
- European Data Protection Supervisor comments on ruling in Schrems II
- ICO releases statement on judgment of Schrems II case
- ICO updates international transfers guidance in wake of Schrems II
- EDPB consults on interplay of Second Payment Services Directive and GDPR
- ICO provides update on Age Appropriate Design Code and impact assessment
- ICO publishes 2019–20 annual report
- Cybersecurity
- ENISA outlines its strategic objectives to boost cybersecurity and preparedness
- Reputation management
- Norwich Pharmacal relief granted in libel claim (Collier and others v Bennett)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes further analysis and reaction to the judgment in Schrems II, in which the Court of Justice invalidated the EU-US Privacy Shield and restricted the ability to rely on Standard Contractual Clauses. A number of bodies, including the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) and Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) have now made statements outlining their reaction to this important decision. Also included this week is an ICO update on the Age Appropriate Design Code.
