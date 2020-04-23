- Information Law weekly highlights—23 April 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EDPB adopts new guidelines on use of health data for research and on geolocation and other tracing tools
- ICO offers guidance to organisations using data to combat coronavirus
- European Commission publishes data protection guidance for pandemic fighting apps
- European Commission releases coronavirus contact tracing toolbox
- NCSC launches campaigns to protect against cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic
- ICO publishes guidance on video conferencing during the coronavirus pandemic
- NCSC publishes guidance on video conferencing during the coronavirus pandemic
- Brexit
- UK chief negotiator repeats government pledge against transition period extension
- Confidential information
- Confidentiality of Tomlin orders and schedules (Zenith Logistics Services v Coury)
- Data protection
- The EDPB gives its view on connected car technology—but will it reach the chequered flag?
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: new guidance issued by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), European Commission and National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including EDPB guidelines on the processing of health data for research purposes and on geolocation and other tracing tools.
