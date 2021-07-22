Information Law weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published a blog post about changes to the accountability framework and released its beta version of an artificial intelligence (AI) and data protection risk toolkit, and the outcome of a request for an urgent binding decision made to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes analysis of a recent data protection case decided by the Court of Justice and further analysis of the new EU standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers along with news of other recent developments relating to data protection and reputation management. or to read the full analysis.