Information Law weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • ICO blog considers future of accountability framework
  • ICO releases beta version of AI and data protection risk toolkit 
  • EDPB asks supervisory authority to carry out investigation into Facebook
  • Legislation requiring public disclosure of data relating to criminal offences is incompatible with GDPR (Latvijas Republikas Saeima (Points de pénalité))
  • Further analysis of new SCCs for international personal data transfers
  • Beta version of privacy enhancing technologies adoption guide published
  • ICO investigating alleged data breach in relation to DHSC CCTV footage
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published a blog post about changes to the accountability framework and released its beta version of an artificial intelligence (AI) and data protection risk toolkit, and the outcome of a request for an urgent binding decision made to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). It also includes analysis of a recent data protection case decided by the Court of Justice and further analysis of the new EU standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for international transfers along with news of other recent developments relating to data protection and reputation management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

