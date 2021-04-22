Sign-in Help
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Information Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021
Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—22 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • EDPB publishes opinions on draft UK adequacy decisions under EU GDPR and Law Enforcement Directive
  • Comment—UK can learn what a hard Brexit looks like from EU officials’ data-adequacy spat
  • Data protection
  • Facebook faces mass action for damages in Irish courts after global dataset leak
  • LIBE urges action on US data transfers and argues Ireland is failing to enforce EU GDPR
  • Comment—EU enforcement of Schrems II ruling sparks concerns of ‘de facto’ data localisation
  • EDPB published addendum to Guidelines 1/2018 on certification and identifying certification criteria
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news and analysis of the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) opinions on draft adequacy decisions for the UK and of a number of other developments relating to international transfers of personal data. It also includes analysis of two recent cases on reputation management and news of new UK cybersecurity laws for smart devices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More