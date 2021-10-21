LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Information Commissioner issues opinion on Children’s Code
  • ICO launches consultation into use of age assurance
  • Immigration exemption under DPA 2018—update
  • National AI Strategy—step change for the AI economy in the UK
  • EDPB launches proposal for first co-ordinated action on cloud-based services
  • EDPB adopts final version of guidelines on restrictions of data subject rights
  • EU to seek data protection accords with global partners for joint enforcement
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an opinion and launched a consultation on age assurance and an update on the immigration exemption under the UK’s Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018). It also includes analysis of the UK’s national Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy and news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has launched proposals for action on the use of cloud-based services and adopted guidelines on restrictions of data subject rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More