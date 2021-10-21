Information Law weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an opinion and launched a consultation on age assurance and an update on the immigration exemption under the UK’s Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018). It also includes analysis of the UK’s national Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy and news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has launched proposals for action on the use of cloud-based services and adopted guidelines on restrictions of data subject rights. or to read the full analysis.