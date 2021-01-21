Sign-in Help
Information Law weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • EDPB publishes new guidelines regarding data breach notification
  • EU to trigger UK data adequacy decision-making process in ‘weeks’, top official says
  • EDPB & EDPS adopt joint opinions on new sets of SCCs proposed by Commission
  • ICANN releases overview of efforts in relation to EU GDPR and its expedited policy development process
  • ICO publishes analysis of personal data transfers from UK firms to US SEC
  • New EU approach to data governance under the proposed Data Governance Act
  • An inside look at the EU & UK GDPR’s impact on the creative industries and release agreements
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published new guidelines on breach notifications for consultation, that the European Commission may finalise its assessment of the UK’s data-protection framework and trigger the data-adequacy process in coming weeks and that the EDPB and European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) have announced the adoption of joint opinions on draft sets of Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) recently proposed by the European Commission. It also includes a guide on how to approach and interpret retained EU law using examples from data protection law and analysis of a recent case concerning database rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

