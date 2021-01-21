Information Law weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published new guidelines on breach notifications for consultation, that the European Commission may finalise its assessment of the UK’s data-protection framework and trigger the data-adequacy process in coming weeks and that the EDPB and European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) have announced the adoption of joint opinions on draft sets of Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) recently proposed by the European Commission. It also includes a guide on how to approach and interpret retained EU law using examples from data protection law and analysis of a recent case concerning database rights. or to read the full analysis.